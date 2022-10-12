Overwatch 2 MIT scoreboard stat explained

Whether you're new to Overwatch, or a long-time player, you might be wondering what does MIT mean in Overwatch 2?.

It's not a term that pops up in most other online shooters, so we've got an explainer on what the MIT scoreboard stat means in Overwatch 2 for you below.

What does MIT mean in Overwatch 2?

If you've previously played Overwatch, or any other modern online shooter, then you'll probably be familiar with most of the scoreboard stats in Overwatch 2. The 'MIT' stat isn't used in most shooters, however, and is new to Overwatch.

So what is MIT in Overwatch 2? In short, it means 'Damage Mitigated', which itself means how much damage you should have taken, but prevented by activating a shield or ability.

You might be thinking this is just a new term for the old 'Damage Blocked' statistic in the original Overwatch, but it's actually more involved than this. Whereas this old stat tracked how much damage you stopped just by activating shields, MIT tells you how much damage you stopped by using shields and other mitigating abilities - like Ana’s Nano Boost or Orisa’s Fortify abilities.

Why is MIT important in Overwatch 2?

MIT is important because it's an indicator to how well you're doing while playing certain roles - most notably as a Tank. The more damage you mitigate, the more damage you've taken for your team while hopefully not dying as much in the process. This helps secure objectives, and stops the opposing team from charging their Ultimates by causing damage to your team.

Generally speaking, if you're playing a Tank Hero, you should be aiming to get as much MIT on that scoreboard as possible. Your role is to protect your team by taking damage for them anyway, so you should be using all your mitigating abilities to help with this.

Using Orisa's Fortify ability to mitigate damage taken.

A good MIT is not exclusive to Tanks, however, as some Damage dealers and Supports also have abilities that mitigate damage. Ana, for example, is a Support who can mitigate damage with her Nano Boost Ultimate. As this isn't a regular ability that charges quickly, however, she won't have as high of an MIT stat as say Orisa should by using her Fortify ability.

As always, teamwork and playing your role correctly are more important than any one person's stats in Overwatch 2. It's no good having a high MIT if you're only mitigating damage away from the objective, and not helping your team secure it - so balance your stats while working with your team too!

Overwatch 2 scoreboard stats explained

As a quick way to read your team's stats, we've got a table of what each scoreboard stat means in Overwatch 2:

Scoreboard stat Meaning E Eliminations (kills) A Assists D Deaths DMG Damage dealt H Healing provided MIT Damage mitigated (prevented)

Hope you're having fun in Overwatch 2!