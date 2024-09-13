Overwatch 2's World of Warcraft 20th anniversary collaboration starts next week

Blizzard has shared more on Overwatch 2's previously announced World of Warcraft collaboration - which arrives as part of the MMO's 20th anniversary celebrations - confirming the event begins next Tuesday, 17th September.

Word of its start date arrives alongside a nifty new trailer featuring a first-person ride through a theme-park-style attraction called Blizzard World. As the trailer unfolds, a number of unseen Overwatch 2 characters comment on the ensuing crossover mayhem, and we're given a glimpse at the hero shooter's new World of Warcraft collaboration skins.

Those skins include Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker, Lich King Reinhardt, Thrall Zenyatta, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn. Whether Blizzard has anything more planned for Overwatch 2's big World of Warcraft event beyond a handful of skins remains to be seen, but all will likely be revealed when the event gets underway next week.

Overwatch 2's World of Warcraft collaboration arrives as part of its 12th season, which introduced new support hero Juno, Clash mode, new maps, and more back in August. It also comes as Blizzard plots potentially major changes for Overwatch 2, with director Aaron Keller having recently confirmed the team is considering - if not guaranteeing - the return of 6v6 matches, after player counts were downsized to 5v5 when Overwatch transitioned to its sequel.

It was also recently reported that Activision and Microsoft have established a new "smaller" team within Blizzard to develop "AA" games based on its existing properties.