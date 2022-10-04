Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass skins list, how to unlock Kiriko and Mythic skin Cyber Demon

Overwatch 2 Season 1 debuts alongside the game's release - and comes with the first ever Battle Pass for the series.

For those familar with other live service games, there are no surprises here - rewards are available for free, but for those who purchase the first Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, you'll gain instant access to new hero Kiriko, get a 20% XP Boost, and more as you progress through each tier.

The Battle Pass concludes with Tier 80 Mythic skin Cyber Demon - a unique reward for those who put the hours in before the season ends.

On this page:

Overwatch Season 1 Battle Pass skins list

The Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass unlocks new skins every 10 levels - including an instant unlock for EDM for tier 1 with premium purchases.

Below you can find all of the skins included in the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass:

There is then one more special skin at tier 80...

Overwatch Season 1 tier 80 Mythic Skin Cyber Demon explained

At tier 80 - the final tier of the Overwatch Season 1 Battle Pass - you'll unlock the Cyber Demon skin for Genji.

Reaching tier 80 also unlocks the Demonic Deflection spray and Cyber Demon player icon:

Mythic is a new tier of skin for Overwatch - and, at launch, is only available from levelling the Battle Pass, with one new Mythic planned per Season.

They're unique and valuable because they are customisable - allowing you to change colours and patterns to make it your own. As a result, they take a lot of time for Blizzard to create.

"One of the things about mythic skins is that it takes us more than a year to build ... that whole pipeline, start to finish, is more than a year. So we are working on mythic skins already that you won't see until the end of 2023 and beyond," commerical lead Jon Spector told Eurogamer.

"So when we look at, well, we're releasing one mythic skin in each of the first few seasons and we have thirty-five amazing heroes, you could get to a place where down the line, we'd want to create ways for a new player who's missed out on mythic Genji, because they didn't play in season one, where it could make sense to offer them a path to get that skin.

"But we don't have any specific plans to do that in the near future."

How to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 1

Kiriko, the new hero introduced in Season 1 of Overwatch 2, can be unlocked in one of two ways:

Tier 1 for premium Battle Pass players and / or Overwatch 1 players

Tier 55 for free Battle Pass players

In other words, if you pay for Season 1's premium Battle Pass, Kiriko is an instant unlock - otherwise, you must play to Tier 55 if you are playing without.

How long this will take? According to Blizzard an interview with Eurogamer, for "the more average player, we expect to unlock new heroes a little bit later on in the season, but to be able to get there well before our season ends", according to Spector.

This is useful in the sense that, if you are completely new to Overwatch, then you can at least familiarise yourself with the game before putting down money and risk trying a new character - and hopefully, by then, will unlock it for free.

Either way, since the Battle Pass ends at Tier 80, this is most of the way through the Battle Pass progression. If you do want the character quickly, then paying for the premium track is the way to go.

Overwatch Season 1 cost and Battle Pass rewards list

The majority of Overwatch Season 1 rewards require the premium version - so if you want to collect everything, then be sure to pick it up.

The Battle Pass is a premium item and costs 1000 Overwatch Coins - which is around $10.

Kiriko (at tier 55)

2 Legendary Skins

2 Weapon Charms

2 Souvenirs

1 Highlight Intro

15 additional items (list types, emotes, etc)

Immediate access to Kiriko

15% XP Battle Pass Boost

1 Mythic Skin

5 Legendary Skins

2 Epic Skins

3 Play of the Game Intros

4 Weapon Charms

3 Emotes

3 Souvenirs

6 Poses

6 Name Cards

8 Player Icons

11 Voice Lines

12 Sprays

Best of luck in Overwatch 2's first season!