If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blizzard feels hellish heat as fans complain about Overwatch 2 Lilith skin locked behind hefty price tag

Slash and burn.

Lilith Moira in Overwatch 2
Image credit: Blizzard
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Lilith Moira, Diablo's demonic Queen of the Succubi, is now in Overwatch 2, but this has been even less of a heavenly debut than perhaps developer Blizzard was expecting.

The studio made a big deal out of Lilith's arrival as part of its promos for Season 7: Rise of Darkness. This got fans excited - or it did, until it didn't.

You see, it turns out this Lilith skin is only available through an Ultimate Battle Pass bundle, and that bundle doesn't exactly come cheap - it's £35/$40.

Overwatch 2 | Season 7: Rise of Darkness | Official Trailer.

"The skin that was the focus point of advertisements for this season is exclusive to the $40 bundle... good job Blizzard," one disgruntled user shared over on the Overwatch Reddit.

This was met with the same sentiment in the replies. "Holy SHIT this company is SO SCUMMY I cannot believe it," one replied. "Wow, that's actually awful. What a joke," another added.

The skin that was the focus point of advertisements for this season is exclusive to the $40 bundle... good job Blizzard :)
byu/____Maximus____ inOverwatch

In another post, which is simply titled "$53.99? Go f**k yourself Blizzard" (as a quick note, this is the Canadian dollar price), Redditor YayoProtocal called out the developer's greed.

"Saw the new Moira and Pharah skin in the trailer and was excited for the first time in a long time. Some of the best looking and only skins for them in a long time and it's of course locked behind a shitty payware bundle. Not even available for premium BP, but the goddamn ultimate that they want money for. I should've seen this coming...

"Way to be greedy and ruin the excitement Blizzard."

Many of the replies on this post suggest other things people could spend thier $40 on, such as meal out, or a few months of Game Pass.

$53.99? Go f**k yourself Blizzard.
byu/YayoProtocal inOverwatch

This isn't the only time Overwatch 2 players have been burned by unexpected costs. Back in June, it transpired that Blizzard had included a paid-for add-on that granted "permanent access" to three story missions as part of its Invasion update.

It's not been all bad, though. In September, Blizzard announced it had banned 250,000+ Overwatch 2 cheaters since launch.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch