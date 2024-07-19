Overwatch 2's new hero is space ranger Juno and she's available to play today

Following a bit of a tease at least year's BlizzCon, Blizzard has given Overwatch 2's 41st hero the full reveal treatment. And that's not all! Juno, as the shooter's new Martian space ranger is known, is available to play today for a limited-time.

When Blizzard first teased Juno last year, she was known only by the codename Space Ranger. It was, however, confirmed, she'd be Overwatch's first Martian character, as well as a "highly mobile support hero". Eight months later and we now have a much clearer idea of who Juno is, as well as what she can do, thanks to a brand-new gameplay trailer showcasing her abilities.

Sporting a kind of retrofuturistic look, complete with jet-infused roller-boots and a slinky ray gun, Juno leans heavily on speedy traversal. Her passive Martian Overboots ability can be triggered while airborne, enabling her to hover for a limited time, and it can be paired with her Glide Boost, allowing her glide horizontally with increased movement speed.

As for that ray gun, it's officially known as a Mediblaster, and its primary mode of fire is capable of healing allies and damaging enemies. Juno's secondary fire, meanwhile, takes the form of Pulsar Torpedoes - homing misses that can lock on to enemies and allies alike, harming or healing them respectively over time.

Then there's the gateway-like Hyper Ring, granting teammates a temporary speed boost as they pass on through, and her ultimate is the Orbital Ray. This massive beam from outer space travels forward, healing allies and increasing their damage as it goes.

Juno officially joins Overwatch 2 in Season 12, which begins on 20th August - but players can put her through her paces from today, 19th July, until 21st July on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. She'll be available in all game modes except Competitive for the duration of her trial, as well as the No Limits mode in the Overwatch arcade.