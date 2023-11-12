Overwatch 2 players keep getting frozen in place on Colosseo

Overwatch 2 players have discovered a strange bug that essentially traps players against an invisible wall, stopping them from moving and leaving them exposed to competitors.

The issue – which has been around for some time now – chiefly affects players on the Colosseo map, and sees players get trapped. Without the help of characters like Lifeweaver of Mei's movement abilities to bump them out of position, they'll stay trapped, too.

Overwatch 2 - Mauga gameplay reveal.

Despite many players reporting they've also been stuck in this exact spot as a myriad of different players, it doesn't look like Blizzard's yet been able to address the problem.

"I've seen that exact spot posted on this sub four times, and I'm not all that active in checking. It must be a fairly common issue," said one player.

"I've gotten stuck there as Moira!" confirmed another (thanks, GameRant). "It happened towards the end of my comp match. I was so mad lol."

Blizzard kicked off its BlizzCon opening ceremony with a bit of an Overwatch 2 blowout, including a reveal for the series' 39th hero, chaingun-wielding tank Mauga.

Mauga's announcement wasn't, admittedly, much of a surprise, given he inadvertently got a pre-show unveiling on Switch's eShop news channel, but as seen in his reveal trailer, Mauga - which means "mountain" in Samoan - is armed with two chainguns: affectionately known as Gunny and Cha-Cha.