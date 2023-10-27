Blizzard reveals next weekend's full BlizzCon 2023 broadcast schedule

With just over a week to go until this year's BlizzCon - the show's first in-person event since 2019 - Blizzard has shared a full broadcast schedule detailing everything that'll be available to watch online as the two-day convention unfolds.

This year's BlizzCon, which is being held at California's Anaheim Convention Center, runs from Saturday, 3rd November to Sunday, 4th November; all panels due to take place at the BlizzCon Arena during that time will be streamed in their entirety via YouTube and Twitch for the benefit of fans unable to attend in-person.

In total, 11 panels will be broadcast over the course of the two-day event, with the most tantalising - aside from BlizzCon's Opening Ceremony, which usually manages to pack in reveal or two (not always a good one, admittedly) - being the four offering a look at "what's next".

World of Warcraft, World of Warcraft Classic, Hearthstone, and Overwatch 2 are all getting "what's next" streams, so you might want to whip out your diary and record their screening times, as per the complete BlizzCon broadcast schedule below:

3rd November

11am PDT – Opening Ceremony

1:30am PDT – World of Warcraft: What’s Next

2:30am PDT – Overwatch 2: Deep Dive

3:30pm PDT – World of Warcraft Classic: What’s Next

4:30pm PDT – Hearthstone: What’s Next

5:30pm PDT – Warcraft Rumblings

4th November

12pm PDT – World of Warcraft: Deep Dive

1:30pm PDT – Overwatch 2: What’s Next

2:30pm PDT – Diablo 4 Campfire Chat

4:45pm PDT – Community Night

6:15pm PDT – LE SSERAFIM Appearance

This year's BlizzCon will be the first since Activision Blizzard's $69BN acquisition by Microsoft, and the first in-person event since 2019. Blizzard opted to skip 2020's show as it navigated health and safety considerations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, and switched to a digital-only format in early 2021 - the same year the studio was forced to reckon with disturbing allegations in a State of California lawsuit accusing it of being a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women".

A digital-only event planned for 2022 was also scrapped, so 2023's BlizzCon would seem like the perfect opportunity for a few big announcements to mark the show's in-person return. Will we hear more about the "brand-new survival game" Blizzard teased in a job listing early last year? It won't be long before all is revealed.