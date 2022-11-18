Nvidia served with lawsuit over RTX 4090 meltdowns

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Nvidia over a component in its RTX 4090 cards which has been melting for some owners.

The part in questions is believed to be the 12VVHPWR power adadpters, which Nvidia claims it is still investigating the issue, nearly a month after the first cases of melting power adapters were reported by owners.

The lawsuit was filed on 11th November by Lucas Genova to the US District Court for the Northern District of California. It has been filed under "other fraud", which is defined as "action primarily based on fraud relating to personal property that cannot be classified under any other nature of suit" by the Administrative Office of the US Courts.

At time of writing, summons have been issued to Nvidia. Publicly available information on the lawsuit and updates to its proceedings can be found on Justia, an online datrbase of legal cases.

The lawsuit states Genova bought an RTX 4090, which promptly stopped working when the power adapter melted once installed.

"Had Mr Genova known about the issue before purchasing the card," it says, "he would not have made the purchase". The lawsuit then accuses Nvidia of marketing and selling a "defective and dangerous" product, hitting Genova and class members with a "costly double-whammy: a premium purchase price (suggested retail price $1599) for a dangerous product that should not have been sold in its current state".

The full lawsuit can be found on ClassAction.org. For any owners of an RTX 4090, this Reddit post has a long thread which is being kept up-to-date with any information by the Nvidia community.