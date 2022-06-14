No legal issues with Fei Long in Street Fighter 6, Capcom insists

No legal issues with Fei Long in Street Fighter 6, Capcom insistsSo says the big boss.
Capcom has played down reports that long-running Street Fighter character Fei Long can no longer appear in the famous fighting game franchise due to a clash with the Bruce Lee estate.
Fei Long, originally created for 1993's Super Street Fighter 2 as one of four new challengers, is heavily-inspired by real-life movie martial arts legend Bruce Lee.
Last month, Street Fighter 5 composer Daniel Lindholm suggested Fei Long may no longer feature in the series because the Lee Bruce estate insists depictions of the Enter the Dragon star must be "honourable", rather than humourous in the wake of the "comedy" cameo in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Lindholm later insisted he had no insight into the issue, and the official Bruce Lee Twitter account stressed it had issued no such directive. But the fact remains Fei Long, surprisingly, did not make it into Street Fighter 5, even as a DLC character. And Fei Long is not in the leaked roster of characters coming to Street Fighter 6, either.
So, is Fei Long off the table? We caught up with Capcom at Summer Game Fest last week, and the company denied there were any issues preventing the character's use.
"That whole Bruce Lee estate information they mentioned turned out to not be real," said Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama. "I can't say whether he's coming or not, but there are definitely no legal issues."
That seems clear enough! Fingers crossed Fei Long does eventually make it into Street Fighter 6, which by the way looks awesome.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.