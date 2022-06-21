Nintendo's Switch Online app will soon be incompatible with older Apple phones

If you're using the Switch Online app on an older Apple phone, then be aware you may soon lose access.

A tweet from the Nintendo Japan account states that the iOS version of the app will be updated in "summer 2022" and will only be compatible with iOS version 14.0 or later.

It therefore won't be available on iOS version 13.0 or earlier, according to a rough translation of the tweet.

There are no announcements for Android users as of yet.

The biggest draw of the app is the ability to use voice chat in compatible games, such as Splatoon 2, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Presumably, this update could impact anyone looking to play Splatoon 3 using voice chat once that's out in September.

There are also special features in the app for Smash Bros, Splatoon 2, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.