Nintendo releases first update in 10 years for Mario Kart 7

Most of us have probably settled in quite comfortably to Mario Kart 8 by now. After all, it has been out for almost nine years on the Wii U, while the Switch's Deluxe edition has been around since 2017.

However, Nintendo's most recent Mario Kart update does not address MK8. Rather, it's for its predecessor - the 3DS's Mario Kart 7.

This update - or, to give it its official name, the version 1.2 update - is the first update that this game has received in a little over 10 years. Here are the full notes from Nintendo - "Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience".

And that is your lot, although as pointed out by serial Nintendo code-scourer OatmealDome this update also likely addressed the same security bugs as other Nintendo games which received unexpected updates last month.

Mario Kart 7's extensive update history.

As for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, its most recent update saw the arrival of its third wave of DLC courses and the option to customise items - something Ed feels is the best thing to happen to Mario Kart 8.

Meanwhile, I am rooting for a Mario Maker style cup creator to make its way to the series. That would be a lot of fun!