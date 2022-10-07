Next free game on Epic Game Store will be ToeJam & Earl

Epic has announced its next free game on the Epic Games Store - ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove.

The game will be free to dip your toes in from 13th to 19th October and will replace Rising Hell and Slain: Back From Hell, which are currently free to download.

Back in the Groove is a "funky fresh rogue-like adventure infused with old skool hip-hop and jam packed with awesome throwbacks to the 1991 classic", according to the Epic store page.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Are CD Projekt's Cyberpunk and Witcher plans too ambitious?

The game features four player online and local co-op as players navigate planet Earth to retrieve the lost pieces of the Rapmaster Rocket.

ToeJam & Earl was originally released in 1991 for the Sega Mega Drive and featured a very similar plotline, with references to 80s and 90s hip-hop culture. It's considered an early example of the roguelike genre.

Rising Hell is a vertical platformer rogue-lite, while Slain: Back From Hell is a heavy metal inspired platformer. Download them both quickly if you're interested in playing.

