Next free game on Epic Game Store will be ToeJam & Earl

Groovy baby.
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
toejam and early logo

Epic has announced its next free game on the Epic Games Store - ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove.

The game will be free to dip your toes in from 13th to 19th October and will replace Rising Hell and Slain: Back From Hell, which are currently free to download.

Back in the Groove is a "funky fresh rogue-like adventure infused with old skool hip-hop and jam packed with awesome throwbacks to the 1991 classic", according to the Epic store page.

The game features four player online and local co-op as players navigate planet Earth to retrieve the lost pieces of the Rapmaster Rocket.

ToeJam & Earl was originally released in 1991 for the Sega Mega Drive and featured a very similar plotline, with references to 80s and 90s hip-hop culture. It's considered an early example of the roguelike genre.

Rising Hell is a vertical platformer rogue-lite, while Slain: Back From Hell is a heavy metal inspired platformer. Download them both quickly if you're interested in playing.

In more Epic news, Star Trek characters are heading to Fall Guys so you can finally dress up as Bean Spock.

