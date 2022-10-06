Fall Guys Star Trek crossover lets you dress as Spock and Worf

Fall Guys Star Trek crossover lets you dress as Spock and WorfThe vinyl frontier.
Boistrous bean battle royale Fall Guys is adding Star Trek skins so you can dress as Spock, Worf and Uhura.
A USS Enterprise backpack and Beam Me Up celebration will also be available.
It sounds like all of the above will be available via the game's store, save for Spock - you'll get him with Fall Guys' current season pass, alongside a Borg mask. I have to say, I really love these designs.
The trailer above also shows a skin pattern that looks similar to the franchise's Trill race.
All of this reminds me that, a year ago, Fall Guys owner Epic Games randomly added a Vulcan Salute emote into Fortnite, prompting whispers we'd see Star Trek skins turn up there. So, will I also be able to play as Spock and run around Tilted Towers, Epic? Or did Paramount decide it didn't want Federation bridge crew gunning down banana men and Fishsticks?
