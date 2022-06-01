New Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailer offers just a snippet of new footage

The hotly-anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 got a new trailer this evening as part of the Warhammer Skulls Showcase event, and while it's light on new footage there are snippets that catch the eye.

Saber Interactive's Space Marine sequel was announced at last year's The Game Awards with a fancy CGI trailer that confirmed the return of Ultramarines hard man Captain Titus, as well as a few GIFs' worth of gameplay.

The new trailer, below, includes talking heads from Saber discussing their passion for the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Titus actor Clive Standen pottering about in full motion capture get-up, as well as a handful of new blink-and-you'll miss them clips.

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 behind-the-scenes video.

Let's zero-in on three newly-released screenshots, below. Two feature highly-detailed Ultramarines Thunderhawk Gunships (these are the flying vehicles Titus and his crew leapt onto the battlefield from in last year's CGI trailer).

The other new screenshot, below, shows an enormous and ancient-looking Ultramarines figure that dominates the hall of some sort of citadel - or perhaps an Ultramarines spacecraft.

There's not much to be gleaned from the new trailer, which is frustrating as someone who's hugely excited for this game. (Hopefully it won't be long before we get a good look at how it plays.) While we wait, here's the Space Marine 2 debut trailer from last year:

Watch on YouTube The debut Space Marine 2 trailer.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is due out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC. There's no release window yet.