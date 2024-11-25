Amazon's releasing individual trailers for its Secret Level show if you're curious about that Concord episode

Amazon's intriguing Secret Level anthology series is almost upon, bringing 15 episodes of brand-new stories set in familiar video game worlds. And following on from its recent series trailer, Amazon is now releasing individual teasers for each episode, offering a closer look at the likes of Spelunky, Unreal Tournament, and, of course, that posthumous turn for Concord.

Secret Level, if it's so far managed to pass you by, comes from the creative team behind Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series Love, Death & Robots. Like that show, Secret Level is all about the flashy CGI animation, but here, episodes draw inspiration from existing video games - featuring familiar settings and characters in new adventures - rather than sci-fi tales.

Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, Pac-Man, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Warhammer 40K, plus a number of PlayStation Studios games all feature in Secret Level's inaugural season, and we've seen brief glimpses of at least some of these already. However, as part of its big pre-release push, Amazon is now highlighting each individual episode on social media, publishing brisk 20-second-long teaser trailers revealing a little more than what's been shown before.

Explore the galaxy. Enter c0nc02d @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel pic.twitter.com/EiOoTCQsvk — Secret Level (@SecretLevelonPV) November 25, 2024

Concord, above, is arguably the most fascinating of these, if only because it effectively serves as an unanticipated eulogy for Sony's ill-fated 5v5 shooter Concord - in an episode Secret Level creator Tim Miller recently said showed the "potential of this world and the characters". But there's more too, with Amazon also sharing a look at The Queen's Cradle, based on Dungeons & Dragons, as well as Sifu's It Takes a Life, Unreal Tournament's Xan, the Spelunky themed Tally, plus And They Shall Know No Fear - a sequel to the events of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

You can see all Amazon's currently released teaser trailers by clicking on their episode titles above, and if you're left sufficiently intrigued, Secret Level - which stars the likes of Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, and Laura Bailey - launches via Prime Video on 10th December.