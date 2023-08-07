If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Tekken 8 character Azucena is the "Coffee Queen"

Freshly brewed.

Azucena poses in Tekken 8
Image credit: Bandai Namco
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

An all-new character will join Tekken 8: Azucena, a Peruvian MMA fighter.

As announced at Evo 2023, Azucena is known as the "Coffee Queen" as she's the latest heir in the Ortiz family line who's entered The King of Iron Fist Tournament to promote their coffee plantation.

Azucena's movement is based on Mixed Martial Arts but with some unconventional twists - she's able to switch to the Liberador stance where she dodges attacks by instinct instead of blocking.

Tekken 8 Azucena Reveal & Gameplay Trailer.

Also on the way to Tekken 8 is UN secret intelligence agent Raven after he appeared in Tekken 5 and Tekken 6.

He disappeared after the latter game and is now back even stronger. His style mixes ninjutsu and powerful strikes with his "Soul Field" stance to use clones and teleportation.

Both characters leaked ahead of the esports tournament.

Tekken 8 is yet to receive a release date, but recently held a closed network test (CNT). Since then, its roster has partially leaked and Bandai Namco has requested players stop playing the cracked beta.

Ed Nightingale

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
