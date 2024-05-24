New Astro Bot game reportedly being unveiled by PlayStation soon

A new entry in Sony's beloved Astro Bot series is reportedly in development and set to be officially unveiled very soon.

That's according to extremely reliable PlayStation leaker Billbil-kun, writing for Dealabs. Word of a new Astro Bot game first surfaced earlier this year via journalist and prolific leaker Jeff Grub, but Billbil-kun says the project - in development at Astro Bot studio Team Asobi - is set to be formally unveiled within the next two weeks.

Details are limited but it's claimed the new Astro Bot - likely be called exactly that - is partly set in a desert environment and will feature a robot character resembling a fennec fox.

While Billbil-kun is hedging their bets by suggesting an official announcement will arrive within a fairly broad two weeks window, other reports - including one from XboxEra journalist Nick Baker - have been more specific, pointing to a new PlayStation showcase of some description airing next Tuesday, 28th May.

Billbil-kun previously reported Sony was readying to give PlayStation fans another look at FireWalk Studios' PvP live-service shooter Concord "very soon", suggesting that could be another showcase announcement if reports are true.

As for Astro Bot, the series has gained a bit of a following over the course of two well-liked games - 2018's PSVR title Astro Bot Rescue Mission and 2020 PS5 pack-in Astro's Playroom - so a return for the little robotic fella is well overdue.