Netflix testing game streaming via "limited" beta

Users can play Oxenfree and Molehew's Mining Adventure.

Following the release of its iOS controller app, Netflix has started to roll out a "limited" beta test to stream its games via your TV.

Netflix announced the beta in a blog post which detailed plans to stream to TV screens as well as PC and Mac.

At present, only two games are part of the beta - Oxenfree, which was developed by Night School Studio (acquired by Netflix in 2021), and a brand new title called Molehew's Mining Adventure, described as a "gem-mining arcade game".

The beta is currently available for "a small number" of Netflix subscribers living in the UK and Canada on select TVs, with support for more devices to be added "on an ongoing basis". Support for streaming via Netflix's website on PCs and Macs will be added "in the next few weeks". When streaming to a TV, phones will be used as a controller. For PCs and Macs you'll be able to use keyboard and mouse as usual.

The aim of the beta is to "test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time", Netflix stated.

Following Netflix's proper foray into mobile gaming in 2021, the company has mostly stuck to iOS and Android. Reports of a big budget PC game in the works by Netflix Games Studio and the company's interest in cloud gaming surfaced late last year.

