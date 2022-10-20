Neo: The World Ends With You now available on Steam

Neo: The World Ends With You now available on SteamFear the Reaper.
Square Enix has surprise released Neo: The World Ends With You on Steam.
The game originally came out on the Switch, PS4, and PC (via Epic) last year.
To celebrate, it has a 25 percent discount on the Steam Store until 25th October.
A sequel to DS RPG The World Ends with You, it likewise takes place in Tokyo and has a group of stylish characters forced to take part in the "Reaper's Game".
Steam players will receive special bonus gear - the Legendary Threads Set and Reapers' Game Survival Set - each with a unique bonus.
We gave the game a Recommended in our NEO: The World Ends With You review, praising the "hectic splendour" of its depiction of Tokyo and its battle system.
We heard your call! 📳— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 19, 2022
NEO: The World Ends with You is out now on Steam, and is 25% off too! https://t.co/7rrIq2A2FZ pic.twitter.com/nFvH72NP08
Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1
Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!