Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection V2 heading to Switch and Steam next week

Includes ten more retro games.
News by Matt Wales Reporter
SNK's second Neo Geo Pocket Color compilation for Switch and PC - which the publisher is sensibly calling Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection V2 - will be making its way to Steam and Nintendo's eShop next Wednesday 9th November.

As with volume 1, which released last September, this second collection bundles together 10 gaming favourites from SNK's short-lived but much-loved Neo Geo Pocket.

Somewhat unhelpfully, SNK is yet to announce what those 10 games will be, but sharp-eyed readers with better SNK knowledge than me might find some clues in the accompanying announcement artwork below. Inevitably, there's no pricing details yet either, but expect it to be similar to volume 1, available on Steam and eShop for £29.99/£35.99 respectively.

That first collection, if it managed to pass you by, includes Big Tournament Golf/Neo Turf Masters, Dark Arms, Fatal Fury First Contact, King of Fighters R-2, Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, SNK Gals' Fighters, Samurai Shodown! 2, and The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny.

Watch on YouTube
Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection V1 Trailer.

As Eurogamer's Martin Robinson pointed out back in 2020, Switch already feels like the perfect new home for SNK's classics, so hopefully its second collection will deliver the goods.

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

