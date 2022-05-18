Naughty Dog's much-rumoured The Last of Us remake reportedly launching this year

Naughty Dog's much-rumoured, but as yet still unannounced, The Last of Us remake for PlayStation 5 will reportedly launch before the end of this year.

Word of a PlayStation 5 remake for The Last of Us first surfaced in April 2021 when Bloomberg reported the project had initially been in the works at Sony's San Diego-based Visual Arts Service Group before Naughty Dog was asked to take over. Further evidence of the project's existence emerged earlier this year, when a member of Naughty Dog's QA team listed an "unannounced remake" on their resumé - a reference since removed.

Yet while there's still no official word on a Last of Us remake, rumours of the project continue to swirl, with ever-leaky GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb now claiming it's set for a 2022 release.

Watch on YouTube The Last of Us HBO TV Show Theories.

"I keep hearing that’s coming out this year,” Grubb said of the remake during the latest episode of Kinda Funny Gamescast (as spotted by VGC), noting that he was "pretty confident" it would be launching this "holiday".

Grubb's claim follows a similar report by reliable leaker Tom Henderson in January, who said he'd "heard from multiple people now" that the PS5 project was "nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022".

Away from the widely rumoured PS5 remake, Naughty Dog has confirmed its still working on the long-awaited multiplayer component for The Last of Us 2, and the developer is also involved in HBO's live-action TV adaptation of the series, which is currently aiming to launch next year.