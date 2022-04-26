Naughty Dog remake listing spotted, following The Last of Us project report

A new LinkedIn listing has pointed to the previously-reported The Last of Us remake.

Naughty Dog QA Corey Hong has both "QA testing and development support on environment design for unannounced multiplayer project" and "QA testing and development support + Level Point of Contact for unannounced remake project" listed on their resumé. This, fans expect, relates to both The Last of Us' long-awaited standalone multiplayer component and a remake of the initial game.

While Naughty Dog has never officially announced it is remaking The Last of Us, its existence was first reported over a year ago now. Bloomberg initially revealed the project, claiming that it was in development at an unannounced new studio created within its little-known San Diego-based Visual Arts Service Group, but was handed to Naughty Dog after Sony had a change of mind.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Naughty Dog assured fans that it was still working on its multiplayer component for Part 2.

"We see the community comments as many of you clamour for multiplayer and want updates. For now, we'll say that we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build out their ambitious project, we'll reveal more when it's ready," wrote the studio's senior communications manager Rochelle Snyder.

There have additionally been several files found within The Last of Us Part 2 that have offered some hints as to what Naughty Dog had originally planned for its multiplayer game before it became a standalone release. These include a large battle royale type map and armour sets for Ellie, leaving many to wonder if these ideas will still be implemented in the new multiplayer down the line.

Elsewhere, leaked photos from the set of HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV adaptation have given fans a first look at Sam and Henry in action.