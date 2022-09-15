Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's next free update is out 29th September

Capcom has shared more details on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's next free Title Update, which will introduce the likes of the Violet Mizutsune and Risen Chameleos when it comes to Switch and PC on 29th September.

When Capcom previously discussed Title Update 2 at the end of last month, it confirmed that monster variant Flaming Espinas would be one ofits new additions. It's now announced two additional variants for the release - the aforementioned Violet Mizutsune and Risen Chameleos - both appering in its latest update trailer.

There's not much information about the Violet Mizutsune just yet, but the Risen Chameleos is described as an Elder Dragon that has "overcome the affliction by achieving symbiosis with the Qurio, gaining great strength and new abilities". As such, it "poses an even greater danger than when they were still under the influence of the affliction" - so tread carefully.

Watch on YouTube Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Free Title Update 2 Trailer.

Elsewhere, Title Update 2 adds new weekly events offering unique rewards, and introduces the new layered weapons feature. This lets players wield their favourite weapon designs while still maintaining the power, stats, and effects of another. The Lost Code layered weapon set - featuring variants for all 14 weapon types - is one of a number of paid DLC cosmetics set to be made available via the in-game store.

Finally, Title Update 2 brings more enhancements to Sunbreak's Anomaly Quests - an end-game feature enabling hunters at MR10 or above to take on ultra-violent monsters. Come the new update, additional monsters will be added to Anomaly Research Quests, with Anomaly Investigations rising to Level 120.

Title Update 2 launches for Switch and PC on 29th September, and will be followed a third Title Update this "winter", bringing new special species monsters and powered-up monsters. Capcom says the free updates will continue into 2023.