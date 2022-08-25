Flaming Espinas joins Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in next free update

It's only been a couple of weeks since Capcom dropped the first free title update for Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion, but already the publisher is teasing Update 2, with a first look at incoming new monster variant Flaming Espinas.

Espinas returned to the Monster Hunter series back in August with the launch of Rise's Sunbreak expansion, marking the first time the creature had made the roster in a new game since its debut in 2008's Monster Hunter Frontier 2.0.

In its base form, Espinas is a Flying Wyvern capable of paralysis, poison, and fireblight, and while Capcom is yet to reveal how Title Update 2's new Flaming Espinas variant will differ, there's a look at the creature in the publisher's newly revealed teaser trailer below.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Flaming Espinas Revealed!

Capcom previously confirmed Title Update 2 would be launching some time in "late September" - bringing "several other monsters" alongside Flaming Espinas - so it shouldn't be too long until it's ready to reveal more.

Beyond that, Title Update 3 is due this "winter", with additional updates continuing into 2023.