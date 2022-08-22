Minecraft Steve regrows beard after more than a decade

Minecraft's default player skin Steve has finally regrown its original beard, after 13 years.

Developer Mojang has updated the character designs for both Steve and Alex for the first time in over a decade. The changes add extra 3D elements to both of their blocky models - and return Steve's OG face fuzz.

Steve's beard was lost back in 2009, as part of a move to make Minecraft's default skin more gender-neutral. It wasn't until 2014 that the ponytailed Alex made an appearance.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What does Embracer's Lord of the Rings buyout mean for Middle-earth games?

Curiously, while absent in-game, Steve's beard continued to be shown in official Minecraft artwork over the years, and was also present when Steve popped up as a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch.

Both Steve and Alex's updated designs now sport slightly more 3D shirt sleeves, while Alex's hair also appears embossed.

The changes to both skins have been widely noted by fans, as well as by Minecraft's art director Jasper Boerstra. "I'm happy you like the return of the beard!" Boerstra said via Twitter, noting that the designs have deliberately kept their "OG jankiness".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you'd like to own Steve (and Steve's beard) for yourself, the character's amiibo version finally arrives next month for you to put on your shelf.