Mario Golf next to join Nintendo Switch Online

Mario Golf next to join Nintendo Switch OnlineTeed up.
Mario Golf will be the next N64 game to hit Nintendo Switch Online.
As revealed in a tweet from Nintendo, it will tee off from the service on 15th April.
Originally released in 1999, this was the first instalment in Camelot's Mario Golf series and is considered the first modern Mario sports game, with a Game Boy Colour counterpart later that year. Check out the Japanese trailer below.
Get into the swing! ⛳— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022
Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F
Mario Golf joins recent additions F-Zero X and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.
It's not the first Mario Golf game on the Switch though, as Mario Golf: Super Rush was released on the system last year.
