Lords of the Fallen sequel set for 2026

Lords of the Fallen publisher CI Games is gearing up to release a sequel in 2026.

The announcement comes from a filing from CI Games, shared by Polish site Bankier, which also confirms Epic will have the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the sequel on PC.

Elsewhere, the rights to publish and distribute the game worldwide "on all other platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms for which the game is currently in development, will remain with the company".

Little else is known about the game at this point. CI Games is working on a number of projects, with the Lords of the Fallen sequel given the working title 'Project 3'.

Lords of the Fallen was a technically ambitious Soulslike that released in a rough state both on PC and consoles last year, developed by Hexworks and published by CI Games. It was developed in Epic's Unreal Engine 5.

Since then it's received plenty of updates to improve its quality, as well as various features. Its most recent update added modifiers for a roguelite challenge.

Perhaps, with Epic publishing the next game on PC, it will release in a more stable state to show off its engine technology.

Lords of the Fallen joined Xbox Game Pass last month, alongside Hellblade 2.