Logitech's G Pro X gaming headset is half price at Amazon

One of the most important features in gaming is sound. Whether you need to hear every little detail to gain an advantage in CS:GO or Valorant, or you want to let a game's music and sound design immerse you in a new world, you shouldn't let the outside noise pull you out of the game.

Having a good gaming headset is important in making sure you only hear what you need to, and Logitech makes some of the best gaming headsets around thanks to the audio drivers they use, the comfort of their design, and that you also get some really good quality microphones attached to them.

All of these traits apply to the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset, whose wireless version is Digital Foundry's favourite PS5 headset. The wired model is just as good, and right now has a 50 percent discount available at Amazon.

For those of you in the US who like the look of the G Pro X as well, you can also get it at a discount with $40 off at Amazon right now.

The G Pro X features DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound so you'll be able to hear everything happening in your game, plus the passive noise-cancelling ear cups make sure that's all you'll be hearing. You also get a set of soft mesh ear cups that you can swap out for the leatherette ones if you prefer.

The G Pro X also has a detachable Blue VO!CE microphone, so when you need to communicate with your teammates, or just chat to friends over Discord, you can do so and sound professional while doing it. When you don't need the mic you can take it out and put it away somewhere to make the headset easier to wear and store.

And you can create your own EQ sound profiles using Logitech's free software, and then save those profiles in the included USB sound card which will allow you to take and use those profiles wherever you go on a different system without needing to download the software.

The Logitech G Pro X will certainly improve how you hear your games and how others hear you, and you can make those improvements for half the price. To find more deals like this one, make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter page where we're always looking out for more discounts, sales events, and more.