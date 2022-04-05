Life is Strange: True Colors headlines April Xbox Game Pass additions

The enjoyable Life is Strange: True Colors is the next major addition to Xbox Game Pass.

The latest entry in the teen-with-special-powers narrative adventure series first launched last summer, and was warmly received. It's "a beautiful return to small-town mystery and young adult drama," I wrote in Eurogamer's Life is Strange: True Colors review.

True Colors is just one of Microsoft's latest list of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass through the first half of April. Also on the cards are sports games Cricket 22 and MLB The Show 22, plus gothic fairytale Lost in Random and cybernoir point-and-click adventure Chinatown Detective Agency.

As ever, a handful of games will soon be leaving Xbox Game Pass. This time around, these are: MLB The Show 21, Rain on Your Parade, The Long Dark, Pathway and F1 2019.

Here's the full list of Xbox Game Pass additions for the first half of April 2022:

Cricket 22 (Cloud and console) - 5th April

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and console) - 5th April

Chinatown Detective Agency (PC, cloud and console) - 7th April

Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) - 7th April

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) - 7th April

Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) - 7th April

Life is Strange: True Colors (PC, cloud and console) - 12th April

Panzer Corps 2 (PC) - 12th April

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk 2 (PC) - 12th April

Lost in Random (PC, cloud and console) - 14th April

Anything take your fancy?