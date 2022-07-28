Life is Strange: True Colors getting novel starring Steph

Life is Strange: True Colors getting novel starring StephBand books.
Life is Strange is getting its first tie-in prose novel, titled Steph's Story.
The book, which is set to launch on 21st March 2023, will chart the life of fan-favourite D&D lover Steph while on the road with her bandmate Izzie.
This sounds like the time period which directly precedes last year's True Colors and its Steph-focused DLC chapter Wavelengths, which I enjoyed. That DLC included a few voice clips from Izzie in the form of memories, and hinted at a sad end to Steph's time roadtripping while in a musical duo.
It may also give fans more information on Steph's decision to leave Arcadia Bay, where the character first popped up back in Life is Strange: Before the Storm.
There's no word yet on what's next for Life is Strange in the world of video games, though True Colors and Before the Storm developer Deck Nine is currently known to be working on a tie-in to The Expanse.
We're delighted to announce the first official #LifeIsStrange prose novel, 'Steph's Story', is coming March 21, 2023 from @titanbooks! Written by @rosieethor, it delves into Steph's life on the road with bandmate Izzie. Look for the synopsis and pre-order details soon! pic.twitter.com/uFNIYcJgy3— Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) July 27, 2022
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.