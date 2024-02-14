Five of the Best: Arcade machines in games

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

We might not visit them in person any more, but there's nothing stopping us visiting arcades in games. Well, assuming the game has arcades in, Bertie. But many of them do: GTA Online is stacked with them.