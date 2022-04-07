Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players are beating up child Anakin to exploit a useful glitch

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has only been out a couple of days, but players are already getting creative with some of its quirks.

For example, you can't kill children in the game - and players have found that by chaining lightsaber attacks against these invulnerable younglings, you can essentially levitate and hover to places you'd normally struggle to reach.

Specifically, people are beating up little Episode 1-era Anakin Skywalker, who will simply glow red from repeated lightsaber damage. (Normally, whacking your party members with lightsabers sends them tumbling apart into their Lego components.)

The Skywalker Saga fan and Twitch streamer RedOrb posted footage showing Anakin getting beaten up by Qui-Gon Jinn, who then hovers over a small gap in the level. It'll be interesting to see if people use this to go completely out of bounds:

so, children. at least this child, don't take friendly fire damage, so i found my test dummy. also side note, you can use children to cross large pits and void space. im calling this Child Flight @ddx_exe pic.twitter.com/rkTzSQDNr9 — Red Orb (@RedOrbFragment) April 6, 2022

The same user later posted footage of Anakin getting beaten up by Obi-Wan Kenobi, who appears to levitate vertically upwards. Here, the glitch allows access to a hidden collectible:

all jedi abuse children differently, obi wan likes to take a more vertical approach. send them to heaven directly yah know?#LegoStarWarsTheSkywalkerSaga pic.twitter.com/SCP9kPgdg5 — Red Orb (@RedOrbFragment) April 6, 2022

Yesterday, early PC player data from Steam emerged, suggesting Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was off to a good start. We'll have more on how it's doing in the UK physical games charts next Monday.

"The game's film retellings are humourous if simple fun - there's nothing here you can't button mash or Lego brick smash through," I wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review. "I particularly enjoyed Rise of Skywalker, where that film's often-daft script is well sent-up. After a quick tour, however, the game's open worlds held less pull."