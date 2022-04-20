If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adds even more characters today

I am one with the Force and the Force is with me.
Tom Phillips
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already has more than 375 characters to choose from, but as of today there are now 12 more.

The next two character packs for the game - Rogue One and the Classic Characters Pack - are now available priced £2.49/$3, or as part of the game's £12/$15 Character Collection season pass.

Included in the Rogue One pack are seven characters from the so-so prequel: Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor (soon to get his own Disney+ spin-off), K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus and Director Krennic.

The Classic Characters Pack, which features old-school original Lego Star Wars minifigure designs, includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader and Lando Calrissian.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has proven to be a block-busting success story, with enormous UK physical sales and a stellar performance on Steam.

"The game's film retellings are humourous if simple fun," I wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review. "There's nothing here you can't button mash or Lego brick smash through - and I particularly enjoyed Rise of Skywalker, where that film's often-daft script is well sent-up. After a quick tour, however, the game's open worlds held less pull."

