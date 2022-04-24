Koei Tecmo boosts its basic Japanese salary by 23 per cent

Koei Tecmo has confirmed its increasing its average basic salary in Japan by 23 per cent.

The increase - which sees the average salary jump by ¥73,000 (that's £442) a month - follows similar initiatives by Bandai Namco and Capcom in a bid to attract and retain its staff.

The company has also pledged to boost the starting salary for new graduates from ¥234,000 to ¥290,000 - that's a jump from around £1417 a month to £1756 in order to "improve the motivation" and "welfare" of its staff.

"The ratio of basic salary to annual salary will be greatly increased for regular employees of domestic group companies, and the starting salary for new graduates will be greatly increased. We are pleased to inform you that we have decided to raise the number of employees and pay special bonuses," the company said (thanks, Game Developer, via NME).

At the time of writing, there's no confirmation yet on whether or not the increase will be shared with international staff working for the firm outside of Japan.

It's one of a number of new initiatives in the games industry that aims to improve the support, wellbeing, and retention of its staff, such as Bandai Namco Mobile's fully-paid four-day working week trial, and Guerrilla Games choosing to delay the release of Horizon Forbidden West in part to avoid its employees having to crunch.

Just yesterday, we reported how CD Projekt is reportedly considering introducing paid menstrual leave for its employees after subsidiary company GOG introduced just such a trial earlier this month.

GOG said the "experimental" leave "breaks taboos" and is "yet another step towards making GOG an even more inclusive workplace", but it won’t stop its "continuous efforts to learn, reflect and improve on how we can do better for all of our team members".