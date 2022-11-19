Knockout City Season 8 drops later this month - here's what's new

Knockout City's eighth season, High Society Heist, is slated for release on 29th November, 2022.

Running until 5th December, High Society Heist heralds new content, including new Poison Special Ball, new cosmetic type "Brags", and yes, more Teenage Mutant Ninja/Hero Turtles stuff, including TMNT Villains Behop and Rocksteady amongst new Player icons, those aforementioned Brags, and custom intro poses, too.

Knockout City Season 8: High Society Heist.

"In High Society Heist, the Red Hand Crew is stirring up trouble in Knockout City, and Commissioner Chase is on the case," explains the accompanying blurb. "The notorious Red Hand Crew – Voxanne, Mugshot, Hax and The Shadow – are chasing their latest heist and zeroing in on their newest target: the multi-millionaire Malcolm Magpie. Players can decide which side they want to be on – become one of the craftiest criminals around as a member of the Red Hand Crew or crack the case as Commissioner Chase.

"This season also introduces the Poison Ball, a brand new Special Ball where players can drop knockout gas on their enemies to make a quick getaway. Additionally, players can look forward to four exciting new Events each with their own clever Playlist of cat-and-mouse antics, a vault’s worth of new cosmetics, an all-new Brawl Pass, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover bundle featuring the dastardly duo of Bebop and Rocksteady, and so much more. A captivating new world of glitz and glamour awaits players in Season 8 of Knockout City!"

The team has also helpfully provided a roadmap for what else is on the way, including news of Snowbrawl Fight: Freeze Tag's arrival just ahead of the Christmas festivities on 20th December, more TMNT Villians in early January, Chemical V-Day for February, and Midnight Madness towards the end of that month.

Knockout City: 2022/2023 Roadmap.

Velan Studios' competitive "dodgebrawl" game Knockout City went free-to-play over the summer.

Knockout City - which launched on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC last May - was initially published under the EA Originals label, but earlier this year Velan announced it would be taking over publishing duties and shifting to a free-to-play model starting with its sixth season.