Velan Studios' competitive "dodgebrawl" game Knockout City has officially gone free-to-play.

Knockout City - which launched on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC last May - was initially published under the EA Originals label, but earlier this year Velan announced it would be taking over publishing duties and shifting to a free-to-play model starting with its sixth season.

Both the free version of Knockout City and Season 6: City of Tomorrow are now here, introducing, among other things, the new Boomerang Ball across all playlists, the Starfruit Special energy drink, the sci-flyer crew vehicle, a permanent new career contract, an expanded hideout area, various map improvements, and more, as detailed in today's patch notes.

Watch on YouTube Knockout City: Season 6 - City of Tomorrow Brawl Pass Trailer. .

Additionally, there are new "super-science" themed cosmetics, as well as a new free and premium tier battle pass. The paid tier promises new outfits, poses, trophies, and enough Holobux to buy next season's Brawl Pass as players progress through the ranks, while the free version includes a special Among Us crossover, unlocking the "Note 2 Self" Legendary Glasses, "Mini Crewmate" Legendary Hairstyle, "In Electrical!" Legendary Defeat Pose, and "Emergency Meeting!" Legendary Taunt.

Knockout City's new free-to-play version is available to download now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch. Velan notes the game's shift to free-to-play also means a PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, or Nintendo Switch Online subscription is no longer required in order to play.

Lastly, those that purchased Knockout City (or got it via a subscription service) and logged prior to today, 1st June, will receive the Loyalty Royalty Bundle upon launching the game.