Infinity Ward releases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's PC specs ahead of the next beta

Infinity Ward has revealed the minimum and recommended specs required to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC, just in time for this evening's beta.

The developer recommends at least a GTX 1060 or RX 580 video card, paired with at least a i7-4770K or Ryzen 7 1800X processor with 16 GB of RAM.

Those of you with older machines, you'll need at least a GTX 960 or RX 470, paired with a i5-3570 or Ryzen 5 1600X with 8GB of RAM.

It isn't clear, however, at what resolution or video settings those specs have been rated for, although we expect they were picked with 60 FPS gameplay in mind given the fast-paced nature of the game.

Players will also need 25 GB of disk space for the beta, at least the latest version of Windows 10 and the latest graphics drivers from either Nvidia or AMD.

There's also a bunch of PC-specific features. The game supports V-Sync, custom framerate limits, shadow caches on select GPUs, texture resolution and FOV toggles.

Influencers who had early access to a multiplayer build last week also reported that the game supports DLSS and FSR.

🔴 For my COD PC players 🔴



At Next, I saw options for FSR AND DLSS.



At 1440p w/Post Processing off

➡️ 120-140 FPS in MP

➡️ 100-120 FPS in WZ2 (granted this is Alpha)



System was running i9 and 3080 — NYSL Mavriq (@MavriqGG) September 20, 2022

Finally, there are also some accessibility features available across platforms, including colour filters and larger in-game text sizes.

Be sure to check out Eurogamer's guide on the beta release times and how to get access across PC, Xbox and PlayStation.