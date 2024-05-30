"Huge" Destiny 2 The Final Shape spoilers leak online as players get accidental early access

Eyes up, Guardian – The Final Shape DLC has leaked online after the expansion was temporarily available earlier today.

As reported dozens of times in the Destiny 2 subreddit community and beyond, "the entire" The Final Shape DLC was "playable" – although some say this is an exaggeration and the content was merely accessible – until, eventually, developer Bungie "killed" the servers.

Unfortunately, this was not before spoilers about the story, raid, trophies, loot, and more – much, much more – swamped social media and online communities. It appears the content became available after yesterday's scheduled maintenance.

No spoilers have been included in this story.

"The entire DLC is playable right now. If you don't want spoilers now is your chance to bail outta the sub, off X, off everything," said a Destiny 2 player on the official subreddit, entitling their post: "CODE RED: SPOILERS INCOMING EVERYWHERE. THE DLC HAS LEAKED".

"PC servers killed, Bungie/Sony about to attempt full damage control," said the first update to their post, swiftly followed by, "UPDATE 2: This leak tops everything else. Raid gear, raid mechanics, HUGE STORY SPOILERS. LIKE... MASSIVE. If you don't like leaks/spoilers tomorrow is gonna be hell. Get off the internet. It's so bad that I'd be surprised if they didn't just release TFC early to avoid people getting spoiled."

According to the poster, the players who'd accidentally found themselves with the new update were "somehow still online despite servers being taken down lmao".

"Full campaign is available. Season stuff too," the poster explained.

Eventually, the content was taken offline again. It's speculated, but not definitively confirmed, that players were able to access the new content via "a Sony backend fu*k up" similar to the one some used to get a premature peek at the Elden Ring DLC.

At the time of writing, neither Bungie nor Sony have publicly acknowledged the leak.

Last week, Guardians for their first look – well, hear, technically – at Keith David's Commander Zavala in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

We already knew that Bungie had no plans to remove Zavala from the Destiny 2 story given he was "central" to the upcoming The Final Shape expansion, but this is the first time we've heard Zavala voiced by David. Up until now, Zavala's voice work had been recorded in advance by his original voice actor, Lance Reddick, who sadly died last year.