Destiny 2 raid completion takes 19 hours and unlocks stunning final mission for Guardians everywhere

The first Destiny 2 clan to complete The Final Shape's raid has unlocked a final mission for all Guardians to close out the sci-fi shooter's expansive story.

It took the Parabellum clan 19 hours to work their way through Salvation’s Edge – and what a triumph it was – but the bigger surprise was that as the cut-scenes played out the end of Destiny's epic decade, a hitherto secret mission became available to all players, regardless of whether or not they'd gotten through the raid themselves.

The mission – called Excision – accommodates 12 players in a stunning crescendo that's sure to squeeze even the steeliest Guardian heart.

UPDATE: We've seen a dramatic decrease in BAT errors and believe that has been resolved.



As we continue investigating the loading issue, we recommend that players launch into the Narrative version of Excision with no more than 6 total fireteam members for the full experience. https://t.co/jXlw6aa3PZ — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 8, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

News of the secret mission spread quickly, though, triggering a number of "BAT" errors related to "players in fireteams being unable to view all cutscenes upon completion of the Excision activity". Consequently, Bungie advised players to participate in the activity solo, and suggested that anyone who missed the cutscenes could rewatch them in the narrative version of Excision.

Now it seems the issues have "been resolved", but despite it being a 12-member mission, Bungie is still recommending that "players launch into the Narrative version of Excision with no more than 6 total fireteam members for the full experience".

But that's not all. Bungie also confirmed that tomorrow, 10th June at 4pm UK time (8am PT), the team will present a livestream detailing "the next year of Destiny 2".

While some are very excited that this presentation may provide further details about the next Destiny adventure, the key part of that message is that it pertains to Destiny 2, so it's unlikely we'll learn much about Destiny 3. Who knows, though – Bungie always likes to surprise us!

It all begins with a single step.



Join us on June 10 at 8AM PT to learn about the next year of Destiny 2.



🎦 https://t.co/st5fsMFHyA pic.twitter.com/MIx8JQOnJi — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 8, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Of course, some players didn't have to wait for the formal release date; the DLC leaked online after the expansion was temporarily available on PS5 shortly before its official launch earlier this week.