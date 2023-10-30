If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bungie reportedly delays Destiny 2's Final Shape expansion and Marathon

News follows layoffs at studio.

A screenshot from Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion showing a Hunter wielding a knife as part of the new Storm's Edge Super.
Image credit: Bungie
Bungie has reportedly told staff it will be delaying next year's planned Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape, as well as the studio's upcoming Marathon reimagining.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, citing "people with knowledge of the matter", Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion - which is set to conclude the game's Light and Darkness saga - will now launch in June next year. Bungie publicly announced a 27th February 2024 launch for the expansion back in August.

As for Marathon - a PvP reimagining of Bungie's classic 90s FPS series, which was revealed in May - that has yet to be given an official release date. However, Bloomberg says this has now been moved into 2025, suggesting the studio was previously targeting a launch next year.

Bungie announced a February 2024 release for Destiny 2's The Final Shape expansion in August.

Reports of delays for Bungie's next slate of releases follows today's news of job cuts at the studio. Bungie owner Sony is yet to respond to requests for comment on the layoffs, but an increasing number of employees have taken to social media as the day has gone on, confirming they've affected by the cuts.

Sony acquired Bungie in early 2022 for $3.6bn USD as part of its push into live-service gaming - departing PlayStation boss Jim Ryan previously said the company was aiming to release 12 live-service games by 2025. It's been reported that Bungie has been assessing many of these projects following its acquisition, directly leading to a 'scaling back' of Naughty Dog's long-in-the-works The Last of Us multiplayer spin-off.

