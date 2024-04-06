Find out more about Destiny 2's The Final Shape next week

Bungie is ready to give us another glimpse at Destiny 2's next expansion, The Final Shape.

With Into the Light set to launch for all players on 9th April, Bungie has announced that on the same day, it will host a Developer Gameplay Preview stream for The Final Shape, which will include a "behind-the-scenes look at new gameplay reveals".

"In The Final Shape, Guardians will pursue the Witness into the Pale Heart of the Traveller, rally the Vanguard, and seek to end the War of Light and Darkness," Bungie teased.

The team also reminded us that the Into the Light update introduces new wave-based mode Onslaught, two "reprised" Exotic Missions with "new secrets", the return of "fan-favourite" weapons, and the new Hall of Champions social space.

To catch the action live, check out the studio's Twitch and YouTube accounts at 5.30pm UK time (that's 9.30am PT, and 6.30pm CET) next Tuesday.

Capping off the game's sixth year, Destiny 2 Into the Light is the final content release before its delayed The Final Shape expansion launches in early June. Split across two months with multiple new additions and release timings, there's a lot of different aspects worth knowing about ahead of Destiny 2 Into the Light's launch.

Here's everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Into the Light's release date, time, and development roadmap.