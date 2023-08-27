Destiny 2 players are pre-ordering and cancelling The Final Shape just to get an exotic gun

Destiny 2 players are pre-ordering the game's next expansion and annual pass, The Final Shape, and cancelling it again when a code for an in-game Exotic fusion rifle comes through.

Destiny 2 content creator Luckyy10P took to Xitter over the weekend to ask if rumours about players being able to keep their pre-order goodies was true… and plenty of players responded to confirm that it was.

"I do not encourage doing this," Luckyy was quick to add. "but I was curious if this is in fact happening."

Whilst it's unclear if all platforms are giving players equal opportunities to cheese a free exotic – right now, it seems mostly console players that are getting away with it – almost everyone is surprised that it's possible, not least because dozens of players admit to doing it last time Destiny launched an expansion, too, securing the Quicksilver Storm Exotic that was available with pre-ordered copies of Lightfall.

Interestingly, Xbox players don't even have to pay for their pre-orders until shortly before The Final Shape is set to release in February, which means dozens of players are acquiring the Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle without putting any money down for the expansion itself (thanks, GameRant).

Heard a rumor that players were preordering The Final Shape then refunding their orders, but were able to keep Tessellation. Can anyone confirm this is actually true?



"Getting this gun definitely borders on pay to win," alleged one unhappy player. "It shouldn't be available at all until the DLC comes out."

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It's next expansion, The Final Shape, launches on 27th February next year.

The Final Shape - described as "the last expedition of Destiny's first saga" - will see players entering the Traveler via the portal opened at the end of this year's Lightfall expansion for a showdown with current big bad, the Witness. It's an adventure Bungie says will "answer questions on a grander scale" while also giving players the opportunity to connect with familiar companions on a more personal level.