If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cayde returns - somehow - in new Destiny 2: The Final Shape trailer

You kill me boy Exo.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Bungie
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Bungie has released a teaser trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the "final chapter of the Light & Darkness Saga".

It sees the surprise return of Cayde-6, one of Destiny's most popular characters. It's been four expansions since Destiny players waved farewell to Cayde, the wise-cracking Hunter originally played by Nathan Fillion who was shot dead by Uldren Sov. He even got a touching memorial players can visit in Destiny 2's Tower hub.

The CGI trailer begins with Warlock chief Ikora Rey staring into a campfire, talking to Cayde as if he's still alive. "You've missed so much," she says, sadly. "I wish you could have been there."

Then Cayde appears sat next to the campfire, holding his famous handgun, Ace of Spades. "Yeah, me too kiddo," he says. "But hey, I'm here now... wherever the hell here is."

That certainly sounds like Fillion has reprised his role. Is this the ghost of Cayde talking, or a resurrection of some sort? This being Destiny, anything's possible. None of it makes any real sense.

I remember speaking to Bungie back in 2018 when they told me Destiny 2 expansion Forsaken really did kill Cayde for good. ""We're not trying to trick you," I was told. Five years later, here we are.

There's a Destiny showcase set for 22nd August, when we'll find out more.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch