Destiny 2 The Final Shape will be down for 25 hours before launch

Destiny 2 will go offline for 25 hours ahead of the launch of its final expansion, The Final Shape.

The downtime – which is scheduled to kick off at 5pm UK time on 3rd June (that's 9am PT, 12pm ET) and end at 7pm on 4th June – is required to prep for the new expansion, which is estimated to take up at least 129GB of free space on every platform, and almost 300GB on Steam.

As detailed in the latest This Week in Destiny update, players can pre-download update 8.0.0.2 from 6pm UK time (10am PT, 1pm ET) on 1st June on PS3, while PC and Xbox players have to wait until the same time on 3rd June.

The storage requirements are brutal, though. For a PS5, you'll need 144GB free, and 130GB on PS4. Xbox Series X/S players need a hefty 165GB free, whilst Xbox One players 139GB.

It's PC players that really take the brunt of the huge download sizes, though; the Microsoft Store's version requires 156GB, whilst Epic Games Store and Steam require you to have 280GB and 300GB of free space, respectively – or more, depending upon what language you have installed.

Image credit: Bungie

Thankfully, the install size will shrink down once everything's installed (the Steam and EGS install size will take up a more modest 155GB and 144GB respectively), but it remains a significant portion of your console's HDD, especially if you play on last-gen systems or the 500GB Xbox Series S, as Destiny 2 will take up a full third of your HDD.

ICYMI, The Final Shape DLC has leaked online after the expansion was temporarily available on PS5 yesterday. Developer Bungie "killed" the servers, but this was not before spoilers about the story, raid, trophies, loot, and more – much, much more – swamped social media.

Bungie later acknowledged spoilers were shared online, and that a "small group of players" were able to access the campaign, Collections, Echoes, and "other reward info". It advised players who don't want the experience spoiled to "be very careful" on social media in the lead up to The Final Shape's release next week, and asked those who have seen the spoilers to "please be considerate of others".