Horror game The Chant drops PS4, Xbox One versions for October launch

Releases for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S this autumn.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

The Chant, a horror adventure set on a spooky spiritual retreat, has announced an October release window for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - but the game's previously-announced PS4 and Xbox One versions won't be joining them.

The Chant is the second game in as many weeks to prioritise its current-gen console launches, following the recent cancellation of Gotham Knights for PS4 and Xbox One.

A fresh trailer has shown off the game's story, and confirmed its lack of current-gen consoles:

Watch on YouTube

The Chant is the first project from Vancouver studio Brass Token, which was formed a few years back by veterans of fun Hong Kong open world game Sleeping Dogs and Rockstar's schoolyard classic Bully.

"Set at a spiritual retreat on a remote island, The Chant has you trying to survive encountering a host of ethereal terrors unleashed after a ritual chant goes horribly awry and opens a portal to a nightmare dimension named The Gloom," the game's description reads. Sounds like a more interesting getaway than was planned.

Last week, Warner Bros. said it had scrapped its Batman spin-off on PS4 and Xbox One "to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience". PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game will now launch on 25th October.

