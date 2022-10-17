If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horizon: Forbidden West loungewear now available at ASOS

Fashion is in my jeans.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Guerrilla has released a new range of Horizon Forbidden West inspired clothing, including loungewear sets and button up shirts via ASOS.

The developer has said these new pieces are "perfect" for "marathon gaming sessions" as you explore the Forbidden West with Aloy.

Watch on YouTube
The descent and demise of Ted Faro: Horizon Forbidden West lore.

Each item in this collection has been influenced by the game, with elements such as Forbidden West's key art and homages to Aloy's in-game looks included throughout each piece.

The entire line is being released as part of Guerrilla's own merchandise brand Horizon Raw Materials.

Get Aloy of this.

"While Aloy's in-game outfits are aimed at her protection and survival, our unique partnership with ASOS is focused on ready-to-wear comfort for our fans," wrote Guerrilla as part of a blog announcing its new line.

This new range is available now exclusively on ASOS for those in EU, UK, Japan and Asia regions. Meanwhile, it will launch in the US early next year. So, has anything here caught your eye? Perhaps something to wear while running your Erends...

Watch on YouTube
Looking to the horizon...

Elsewhere in Horizon news, a report earlier this year claimed that Zero Dawn is currently being remastered for the PlayStation 5. In addition to this, a new online Horizon multiplayer game is allegedly in the works at PlayStation.

Meanwhile, Sylens actor Lance Reddick recently teased upcoming content for Forbidden West. In a swiftly deleted tweet, the thespian shared a short video of himself "hard at work" doing "face capture" for the game.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch