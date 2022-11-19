Here's where to pre-order Dead Island 2

After a long time coming, Dead Island 2 is finally happening. The game has been re-revealed and will be released on 28th April 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Although the Dead Island 2 release date has been slightly delayed, it won't be too long until you can to get your hands on this long-awaited sequel for the Dead Island franchise.

Dead Island 2 is the sequel to the original Dead Island released way back in 2011, and is a role-playing game in which you kill a bunch of zombies in increasingly devastating ways, utilising a variety of weapons and tools at your disposal, either alone or with friends.

Despite how many zombie games there may have been over the years since the original game, Dead Island 2 is arguably one of the most anticipated, particularly in regards to the time between its announcement and release. On this page, we’ve prepped this handy guide to list the best places and deals for Dead Island 2 pre-orders, before its launch early next year.

Dead Island 2 Day One / Standard Edition

Dead Island 2's pre-order bonus - the 'Memories of Banoi' pack.

The Standard Edition of Dead Island 2 – known for launch as the ‘Day One Edition’ contains the base game and, if you pre-order, you'll also receive the Memories of Banoi pack, which contains the following:

Banoi War Club

Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat

Weapon Perk - Balanced

Personal Space Skill Card

Dead Island 2 Day One / Standard Edition pre-orders UK

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Dead Island 2 Day One / Standard Edition pre-orders US

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition

The contents of the 'Pulp Weapons' pack included within the Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition.

The Pulp edition is a slightly more expensive version that contains the base game and Memories of Banoi Pack, plus the Pulp Weapons Pack, which includes The Homewrecker Sledge Hammer and The Eye Opener Pitchfork weapons for use in-game. In the UK, Game is offering a version of this edition that comes bundled with a plush of ‘Carver the Shark’ for an extra £10 – this deal is available on all platforms.

Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition pre-orders UK

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition pre-orders US

PS5

Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition – $69.99 from GameStop

PS4

Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition – $69.99 from GameStop

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition – $69.99 from GameStop

Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition

The full contents of Dead Island 2's Hell-A Edition

The Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition takes the mantle as this game’s collectors edition. Alongside the previously mentioned ‘Memories of Banoi’ and ‘Pulp Weapons’ packs, the Hell-A Edition consists of a wider range of digital and physical bonuses. This edition is available at Game and Amazon in the UK, as well as Best Buy and GameStop in the US across all platforms.

Below are the full physical and digital contents of Dead Island 2’s Hell-A Edition:

Exclusive Steelbook with game disc

Venice Beach Travel Map

6 Slayer Tarrot Cards

2 Pin Badges

1 Patch

Expansion Pass

Pulp Weapons Pack

Golden Weapons Pack

Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition pre-orders UK

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition pre-orders US

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Dead Island 2 Digital Editions and where to buy on PC

If you’re not interested in physical versions of games or are playing on PC, there are a couple of options to net yourself the game and its digital goodies.

First off, you have the basic Standard Edition, available with the Memories of Banoi pack if you pre-order. Secondly, there’s the Deluxe Edition, bundling in the base game, pre-order bonuses, as well as the Golden Weapons pack, as well as Character packs 1 and 2. Finally, if you’re looking to go big with your spendings, there’s a Gold Edition that includes everything else listed digital content wise, as well as the Pulp Weapons Pack and Expansion Pass.

Where to buy Dead Island 2’s digital editions in the UK and US

PS4 and PS5

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

PC

