Here's where to buy The Callisto Protocol

Concluding the year with some survival horror action, Striking Distance Studios makes their debut on December 2nd with The Callisto Protocol, a game led by Glen Schofield, a veteran of both the Dead Space and Call of Duty franchises.

With such a key name at the helm, The Callisto Protocol is a title with much potential and one that certainly wears its influences on its sleeve – it’s a sci-fi survival horror title where you’re fighting humanoid creatures and fighting for survival via resource gathering and powerful tools and equipment.

Comparisons will be drawn between the Dead Space series and The Callisto Protocol, but with both the Dead Space remake and Resident Evil 4 releasing within the following three months, The Callisto Protocol marks the first big survival horror title you’ll want to play. Ahead you can find out where to buy The Callisto Procol, plus any deals.

What editions are there for The Callisto Protocol?

The Callisto Protocol - State of Play June 2022 Trailer

There are a total of three editions for The Callisto Protocol: a Day One edition, a digital edition and a digital deluxe edition. Whichever version you buy, you’ll net the Retro Prisoner pack, unlocking a set of player and weapon skins. Additionally, if you’re on PlayStation – whether PS4 or PS5 – you’ll get the exclusive Contraband pack, which comes with a bundle of items that you can trade in to upgrade your weapons faster.

There was an exclusive Collectors Edition available from GameStop in the US, but this is currently unavailable.

The Callisto Protocol Day One/ Standard Edition

The contents of the Day One Edition of The Callisto Protocol, including the Retro Prisoner pack.

The Day One Edition of The Callisto Protocol is specifically for the game’s launch period and will likely become unavailable a few weeks after launch, depending on the overall sales of the game. In this edition, you get the Retro Prisoner skins pack which consists of a new skin for main character Jacob Lee, and three of the in-game weapons.

Since it is effectively classed as a standard edition of the game, Callisto Protocol’s Day One Edition is available from plenty of retailers on various platforms. Additionally, some retailers are including bonuses with a purchase of the game - for example, Game are offering a Black Iron Prison pin, whilst Amazon have their own exclusive skin.

Where to buy The Callisto Protocol Day One/ Standard Edition in the UK

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

Where to buy The Callisto Protocol Day One / Standard Edition in the US

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

The Callisto Protocol Digital Editions and where to buy on PC

For digital buyers, there are two options available via the platform stores of your choice: Day One Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. Just like its physical edition counterpart, the Day One Edition comes with the Retro Prisoner character and weapon skins pack, and – for PlayStation players – the bonus Contraband pack.

The Digital Deluxe Edition on the other hand is the same as the Day One Edition – minus the Contraband pack for non-PlayStation versions of the game – but with the inclusion of the game’s Season Pass, granting access to post-launch DLC.

Where to buy The Callisto Protocol digital editions in the UK and US

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

PC

