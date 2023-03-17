Here's where to buy Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was released today, 17th March 2023, for Nintendo Switch. The Eurogamer-recommended game tells the tale of Cereza as a young girl, years before she became Bayonetta. She and her first demon, who posesses her cat soft toy called Cheshire, must journey through the enchanting but forbidden forest of Avalon on a quest for a power to save her mother.

The gameplay offers a nice blend of exploration, puzzles, and slower-paced combat, ideal for those maybe new to the Bayonetta franchise, or for avid Bayonetta fans looking for something a bit different. The artwork looks absolutely stunning and the score sounds lush. It could be a great game to keep you busy until Tears of the Kingdom releases on 12th May.

On this page, you'll be able to find out where to buy Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, including which retailer is selling it for the cheapest price.

Where to buy Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon in the UK

Where to buy Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon in the US

Where to buy the main Bayonetta games

Bayonetta was first released in 2009 and has had two sequel games to date. All three games are available to play on Nintendo Switch. Whether you want to continue the Bayonetta story after playing the spinoff, or perhaps you'd prefer to play these games first, be prepared for a hectic but fun hack and slash adventure. We've listed where you can buy the Bayonetta, Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3 below.

UK

US

