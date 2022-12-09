There's a playable teaser for the Bayonetta prequel in Bayonetta 3

At last night's Game Awards, a fairytale prequel for the Bayonetta series was announced called Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

But there's actually a playable teaser for the game hidden away in Bayonetta 3 - it's been there all along since launch last month.

The teaser shows off the new childlike visuals and hints at the story, but until now it wasn't clear what the hidden chapter related to.

Watch on YouTube Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — Announcement Trailer

How do you unlock it? It requires players purchase the Old Picture Book at Rodin's shop, The Gates of Hell, with halos and then unlock the book with three keys hidden away in the game's levels.

Opening the book then transports the player inside. With the fairytale style, Cheshire Cat demon, and young girl to play as, it's all very Alice in Wonderland.

The chapter is short and doesn't give too much away, but it does hint at the game's story - Cereza is out to save her mother.

The visuals are beautiful, though a world away from the exaggerated and extravagant main series.

If you want more details on how to unlock the chapter - or see a walkthrough - check out this YouTube video from Kakuchopurei.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is set to release on 17th March 2023 exclusively on Switch.